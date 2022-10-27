Not Available

Baadasssss!

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Bad Aaas Cinema

Director Mario Van Peebles chronicles the complicated production of his father Melvin's classic 1971 film, "Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song." Playing his father in the film, Van Peebles offers an unapologetic account of Melvin's brash and sometimes deceptive conduct on the set of the film, including questionable antics like writing bad checks, tricking a local fire department and allowing his son, Mario, to shoot racy sex scenes at the age of 11.

Cast

Joy BryantPriscilla
Khleo ThomasMario
T. K. CarterBill Cosby
Terry CrewsBig T
Ossie DavisGranddad
David Alan GrierClyde Houston

