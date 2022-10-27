Baahubali: The Conclusion (English: The One With Strong Arms), is the upcoming sequel to the 2015 Indian Telugu and Tamil film Baahubali: The Beginning. This film was directed by S.S. Rajamouli and features Prabhas, Rana, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah in the lead roles. The film is scheduled to release in 2016
|Prabhas
|Amarendra Baahubali/Shivudu
|Anushka Shetty
|Maharani Devasena
|Tamanna Bhatia
|Avanthika
|Ramya Krishnan
|Sivagaami
|Rana Daggubati
|Bhallala Deva
|Sudeep
|Aslam Khan
