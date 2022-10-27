Not Available

Baahubali: The Conclusion

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Arka Media Works

Baahubali: The Conclusion (English: The One With Strong Arms), is the upcoming sequel to the 2015 Indian Telugu and Tamil film Baahubali: The Beginning. This film was directed by S.S. Rajamouli and features Prabhas, Rana, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah in the lead roles. The film is scheduled to release in 2016

Cast

PrabhasAmarendra Baahubali/Shivudu
Anushka ShettyMaharani Devasena
Tamanna BhatiaAvanthika
Ramya KrishnanSivagaami
Rana DaggubatiBhallala Deva
SudeepAslam Khan

View Full Cast >

Images