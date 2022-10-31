Baana Kaathadi

Not Available

Ramesh (Adharvaa) is a Plus II student who hails from the slums of Royapuram. Just as other teenagers, he has his share of troubles, including the daily nagging from his mother (Mounica), an idly seller. He has been repeating Plus II several times, much to his mother's dismay. However, he escapes from her and goes out to fly kites with his friends. His passion for flying kites is his only happiness, along with the company of his friends. He is also a big fan of actor Rajinikanth, and has a photo of the actor on all his kites.