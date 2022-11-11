Baantjer, de film: De Cock en de wraak zonder einde

Not Available

When ex-colleague Peter de Beer is killed, detective De Cock is facing the ultimate challenge. Peter’s daughter Michaelle, a witness of the murder, is in shock and cannot help De Cock. But, does the killer also know this? Out of precaution De Cock takes the little crown witness under his wings. To his regrets he concludes that his past pursues him. The trail is leading to a couple of old-India travelers. These old but very tough men already prevented him to solve a murder case years ago. Also this time they try whatever is in their power to keep the murder covered up.