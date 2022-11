Not Available

A reïmagening of the popular Dutch tv-series Baantjer. Newbie detective Jurre de Cock joins the Amsterdam police force in 1980, a week before the coronation of the new Queen of the Netherlands is supposed to take place. After he finds an unknown informant's body in one of the city's canals, he and his partner Montijn are thrust headfirst into a conspiracy involving squatters, Belgian drug kingpins and a possible terrorist attack on coronation day.