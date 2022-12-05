Baap Re Baap

Not Available

Raj Kumar Ashok belongs to a rich and aristocratic family. His parents want him to marry the best of the best girls money could find. Ashok's dad then spends a lot of money to invite proposals from all over India. But Ashok loves Kokila, who belongs to a poor family and sells flowers for a livelihood. Ashok decides to carry on his love with Kokila and at the same time witnesses the hilarious goings-on at his residence when the dads, mom, and the brides-to-be assemble - all from different parts of India - all speaking a different language. And with this multi-lingual medley, misunderstandings are bound to happen - and they do. His parents eventually select Roopa to be the bride. What will happen to the budding romance of Ashok and Kokila?