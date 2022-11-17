Not Available

Karuppaswamy, a widowed night watchman, lives with his sister and three nephews, Veera, Muni and Murugun in a small town in Tamil Nadu. While returning from his shift one morning, he breaks his hip in an accident. While his nephews want him to be treated in town, his son Senthil takes him to his ancestral village, to be healed by a tradiitional healer. After a few days, Kuruppaswamy dies. At his funeral, Veea hears something that makes his blood run cold. How did Kuruppaswamy die?