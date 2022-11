Not Available

In a small town, Nainital, India the police is on the look-out for a serial killer. All the killer's targets are of astonishing beautiful young girls; with an ulterior motive. Evidences found at the crime scenes are a dragger and a pair of rubber gloves. The three men under suspect are Mayor Jai Singh Dabral, DSP Harshvardan and a painter by profession Raj Singh; the problem is the police do not have evidence to incarcerate any of these men.