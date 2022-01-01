1993

Wealthy widower Madan Chopra has two young and marriageable aged daughters, Priya and Seema. Madan would like Priya to marry Vicky Malhotra, his business associate, to which she reluctantly agrees. Seema attends college and is seduced by Ajay Sharma and aspires to marry him secretly. But when they go to register the marriage Ajay mysteriously kills Seema by throwing her off a multi-storied building. A grief-stricken Priya is unable to forget this incident and what she does not know is that Vicky is not what he claims to be.