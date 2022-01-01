1993

Baazigar

  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 11th, 1993

Studio

United Seven Combines

Wealthy widower Madan Chopra has two young and marriageable aged daughters, Priya and Seema. Madan would like Priya to marry Vicky Malhotra, his business associate, to which she reluctantly agrees. Seema attends college and is seduced by Ajay Sharma and aspires to marry him secretly. But when they go to register the marriage Ajay mysteriously kills Seema by throwing her off a multi-storied building. A grief-stricken Priya is unable to forget this incident and what she does not know is that Vicky is not what he claims to be.

Cast

Shah Rukh KhanAjay Sharma / Vicky Malhotra
KajolPriya Chopra
Shilpa ShettySeema Chopra
Rakhee GulzarShobha
Dalip TahilMadan Chopra
Anant MahadevanVishwanath Sharma

