Foreign, Foreign Musicals, India, Bollywood, Gujarati Language - This inspiring biopic dramatizes the life of Baba Ramdev Peer, an Indian saint so renowned for his spiritual outlook and ability to work miracles -- even as a child -- that he's revered by many as an incarnation of the Hindu god Krishna. As he grows older, Baba Ramdev Peer continues to counter the evil in the world with kindness and mercy. Sushil Vyas directs this drama that stars Arvind Pandya, Padma Rani, Jyoti, Anupama and Arvind Rathod.