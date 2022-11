Not Available

Memories of the life and visions of the Balkan prophet Baba Vanga, who was predicted the future of human kind and the world up to its end in the year 5079. Baba Vanga, as an older woman, tells how she lost her sight but "began to see". Following an accident, ghosts of dead people came to her to reveal what would happen to the world. Some of her predictions actually happened, some didn't, and for many predictions time will show.