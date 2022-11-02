Babado Novo Ao Vivo Em Salvador

Not Available

Brazilian Band - Recorded at Concha Acústica Castro Alves Theater in Salvador (Bahia), is also the first DVD of the band with singer Claudia Leitte as their vocalist. The album features hits two first two albums the band (Straw, Naughty, Dog, No-Shame, Cai Out and Fulano in Sala) and remakes (Seriously Speaking and Perfect Love, both of Roberto Carlos, and Dyer Maker, the band Led Zeppelin) and unreleased songs (Picture on shelf, Love Proof, Nothing More (It hurt), Two Paths (Master and Apprentice) and Me Flame of Love). The total repertoire consists of 29 songs. Three are exclusive to the CD (Speaking Seriously, Perfect Love and Ê Saudade), while nine are exclusive to the DVD (Spooks, Te Amar is need, the medley Shacks / Kiss on the Lips / I Need You, Love's Divine, Selva White the medley If I'll Call Me / Give A Shout Then, Blonde Hair, In Step Marcharada and the opening of the show).