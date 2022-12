Not Available

Babak and Friends - A First Norooz is the story of little Babak who is not familiar with the traditions of the Persian New Year Norooz. When his cousins Saman and Sousanne come to visit, little Bobby realizes that he is missing out on the Best Day of the Year! With the help of Amoo Norooz and Haji Firooz and a trip to the ancient capital of the Persian Empire, Persepolis, Babak learns about Norooz and rejoices in the rich culture of Iran.