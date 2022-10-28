Not Available

Mia Moolman works for a Sandton-based event coordination company that has been commissioned by the department of Trade and Industry to create an event celebrating the most successful ad campaigns in South African history. The gala event will happen at Emperors Palace, and the CEO of the company, Theodore, has asked his employees to pitch ideas for the show and whoever comes up with the best idea will be awarded a promotion and a special bonus. Mia comes up with the idea to make the three guys from the old Castrol commercials, Boet, Swaer and Mogae, part of the show. Her boss eventually agrees to this, but Mia must go and find them in the Kalahari and bring them to Emperors Palace in time for the big gala event. Will she get them to the big show in time?