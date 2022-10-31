Babangluksa

Not Available

One year after the violent death of Carlos'; (Luis Alandy) girlfriend Beatrice, Anna (Precious Lara Quigaman), Carlos current love starts experiencing supernatural events. Afraid and surprised, Anna thinks that Beatrice';s ghost is haunting her. Anna approaches an espiritista, Idang (Angelika dela Cruz), and the medium tells her that Beatrice, powered by her Babang Luksa, is possibly haunting Anna to extract her revenge, as Anna is the main cause of her suicide. Anna performs a ritual to speak to the dead girl';s spirit, and to pacify Beatrice';s anger.