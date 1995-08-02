1995

Babe

  • Fantasy
  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 2nd, 1995

Studio

Universal Pictures

Babe is a little pig who doesn't quite know his place in the world. With a bunch of odd friends, like Ferdinand the duck who thinks he is a rooster and Fly the dog he calls mom, Babe realizes that he has the makings to become the greatest sheep pig of all time, and Farmer Hogget knows it. With the help of the sheep dogs Babe learns that a pig can be anything that he wants to be.

Cast

Miriam MargolyesFly the Female Sheepdog (voice)
Danny MannFerdinand the Duck (voice)
Hugo WeavingRex the Male Sheepdog (voice)
Miriam FlynnMaa the Very Old Ewe (voice)
James CromwellFarmer Arthur Hoggett
Russi TaylorDutchess the Cat (voice)

