Betty de Bosch (Zoe Jackson), beautiful researcher from Leiden University in the Netherlands captivates Ali (Dwi Andhika), a Bekasi village boy. Their love journey does not go smoothly because it is blocked by a group of thugs. Their closeness makes Salmah jealous and becomes a new problem, coupled with a strong ban from Baba Jiung, because the Dutch had colonized and controlled the Betawi land.