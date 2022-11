Not Available

Delroy, a migrant worker, has spent half his life working in the Ontario tobacco belt to support his family in Jamaica. Goodbyes have become ritual but Delroy harbours a secret - he has cancer. Though his health declines, Delroy continues to work while shielding his family from the inevitable. A story of acceptance and perseverance, Babe, I Hate To Go is an intimate, observational documentary about a man coming to terms with his mortality.