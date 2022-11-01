Baberellas

Not Available

I believe the idea behind this flick was to show beautiful women getting naked in ludicrous situations, and it achieved this effect. There is plenty of nudity, as well as fun bonus features like casting calls where the women improvise with the director and actors (also getting naked). There is a good spirit to this thing, but one gets the sense that some of the tongue that was supposed to go in the cheek got cut off and left on the cutting-room floor, leaving the movie looking more stupid than anything. There is no sex in this, it is just a whole lot of fun nudity. So, if beautiful women finding any excuse to take off their clothes is your idea of a good time, wrapped in some cheesy space effects and a few good gags, this could be the thing for you. The brunette doing the striptease for the ridiculous, pizza-eating Elvis was the highlight for me. Everyone I've talked to who has seen this seems to have their own favorite goofy moment