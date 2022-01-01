Not Available

The Babes in the Wood Murders were the murders of two nine-year-old girls, Nicola Fellows and Karen Hadaway, on 9 October 1986, by a 20-year-old local roofer, Russell Bishop in Brighton, England. Bishop was tried and acquitted in 1987. The case remained openuntil 10 December 2018, when Bishop was found guilty of the murders in a second trial. The investigation into the two girls' murders is the largest and longest-running inquiry ever conducted by Sussex Police. With exclusive access to police tapes, this is the remarkable story of how police finally brought a child killer to justice after thirty-two years.