Babette's Feast

The guest, a General at the Swedish court, is not related to the sister, but, as a callow young man, was in love with her, but chose his military career over happiness with her. His aunt is a member of the religious community. He is the one who, unknowingly, identifies Babette as the famous chef from Paris' "Cafe Anglais," and provides the catalyst for the enjoyment of the feast.
|Bodil Kjer
|Filippa
|Birgitte Federspiel
|Martine
|Jarl Kulle
|Gen. Lorens Löwenhielm
|Jean-Philippe Lafont
|Achille Papin
|Bibi Andersson
|Svensk hofdame
|Ghita Nørby
|Narrator
