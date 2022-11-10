1988

Babette's Feast

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 3rd, 1988

Studio

Rungstedlundfonden

The guest, a General at the Swedish court, is not related to the sister, but, as a callow young man, was in love with her, but chose his military career over happiness with her. His aunt is a member of the religious community. He is the one who, unknowingly, identifies Babette as the famous chef from Paris' "Cafe Anglais," and provides the catalyst for the enjoyment of the feast.

Cast

Bodil KjerFilippa
Birgitte FederspielMartine
Jarl KulleGen. Lorens Löwenhielm
Jean-Philippe LafontAchille Papin
Bibi AnderssonSvensk hofdame
Ghita NørbyNarrator

