Mr. and Mrs. Martin Johnson take a flying trip across darkest Africa (sponsored by Fox Movietone News), and film everything in sight before returning to New York,where the Fox Movietone Newsreel department made something out of the footage they brought back. As usual, staged scenes of danger and peril, such as landing their plane on an unexplored lake filled with crocodiles, which didn't seem to bother whoever was on the unexplored shore shooting the landing. Lots of wild animal and African native-tribes footage included.