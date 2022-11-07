Not Available

Babu is a naive young man who likes to go out of his way to help people. He has fallen in love with Kammo, but in the process of helping another, he lands himself in jail for two years. After his discharge, he finds that a lady who had once helped him, is now a destitute widow with a small child, Pinky. He decides to help them, puts his personal life on hold, drives a hand-drawn rickshaw, saves some money, so that he can buy provisions for them, as well as send Pinky to a decent school. She attends school, but ends up a snob, who is clearly embarrassed by her poor mom, and cannot stand Babu, making them both wonder if it was worthwhile investing so much time and energy over an ungrateful child.