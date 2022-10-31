Not Available

Baby Babble 3 - Next Words with T, D & N. Baby Babble(TM) is an award-winning series that engages babies, toddlers, and beginning talkers with fascinating toys and charming music while introducing age-appropriate speech and language concepts, facial exercises, and sign language. Created by speech-language pathologists, Baby Babble (TM) 3 focuses on the developing sounds: T, D, & N. The newest addition to the video series, Baby BabbleT 3, introduces the next developmental sounds: T, D, & N. These alveolar sounds are produced when the tongue touches an area located at the top of the mouth called the alveolar ridge. Created by speech-language pathologists. Our mission is to teach parents how to promote speech and language at home.