Baby Babble 4 - Beginning Words

Not Available

Baby Babble - Beginning Words includes a 45 minute child segment and contains over 100 first words while also teaching early language concepts such as: * on/off * up/down * slow/fast * in/out * big/little Baby Babble – Beginning Words was designed with all beginning talkers in mind. Your child will enjoy watching children read, jump, play, sing and eat as they have the opportunity to repeat and practice first words right along with Baby Babble - Beginning Words. The Baby Babble videos work by encouraging repetition and practice, which are crucial to learning, and essential to the physical development of a child’s brain. We made the videos fun and engaging by incorporating original music and intriguing visuals. The videos prompt children to speak with the narrator. Children anticipate and repeat speech and language exercises -- gaining confidence, developing accuracy, and incorporating new words into their daily communications.