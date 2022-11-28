Not Available

Baby Bach is designed to Introduce babies to the joy of Bach's music through very soothing and delightful sounds and vibrant images of toys and footage of 3 year old Aspen and Baby Sierra Clark playing and telling jokes. As babies start to grow, they absorb a wide variety of sights and sounds. And with so much to see and hear, infants seem to enjoy, and be most soothed by, gentle sounds such as your voice or pleasant, restful music. Treat your child -- and yourself -- to the delights of Baby Bach - Musical Adventure, which is a award-winning program that exposes babies to the joy and majesty of classical music while presenting them with stimulating, colorful images.