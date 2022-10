Not Available

An anaglyph 3D found-footage film. None of the source material was shot stereoscopically; rather, the 3D effects are reliant on the phenomenon of motion parallax. Via its time delay strategy, visual depth illusions manifest themselves (or not, in some cases) through horizontal motions in the camera and/or its subjects. Clips of trains, space shuttles, beaches, and cyclopes butt against one another to present a doleful impression of mutated technologies, gestures, and species.