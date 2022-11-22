Not Available

In this tale from another time, mysterious older man Hugh Humbert checks in to a New Hampshire Inn, where he meets beautiful young man Beau 'Baby Boy' Haze. As Beau's widowed mother makes a move for Hugh, young Beau warms up to the older man, suggesting they spend 'boy time' together reading dirty magazines when his mother isn't around. But Hugh's demons are too powerful to resist the young, blonde boy's charms, and soon he finds himself stopping at nothing to possess the seductive Baby Boy. Inspired by the classic Nabokov work Lolita, Baby Boy features lush cinematography, beautiful costumes and stunning sex performances by adult films hottest male stars.