1927

Baby Brother

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    June 25th, 1927

    Studio

    Not Available

    Joe Cobb is a wealthy child who longs for a baby brother. His nursemaid takes him to the other side where he meets some kids his age (the rest of Our Gang) where Joe offers three dollars for a baby. Farina finds a fellow African-American neighbor woman who lets him mind her infant which he then paints white and sells to Joe. The rest of the gang has set an assembly-line system that washes, dries, rocks, and feeds male and female babies.

    Cast

    		Symona BonifaceParty guest
    		Jackie Condon
    		Jean DarlingJean
    		Harry EarlesGus, one of Barr's midgets
    		Ben HallMan with glasses
    		Anita GarvinAmorous nursemaid

    View Full Cast >

    Images