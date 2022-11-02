Not Available

Baby Dance is simple and fun! Your child will discover the joy and freedom of movement as Ms. Teresa leads them in variou dances designed to teach rhythm, stretching, creative movement, coordination (through repeating simple steps) and basic ballet technique. Studies have shown that children who begin dance expression at an early age are more self-confident, have an increased mental ability in the area of spatial relations, have a higher sense of creativity and are encouraged early in life to be physically active and fit. See how much fun they will have dancing to the island rhythms of the Maraca dance, discovering foot stomping fun in the Cowboy dance, flying as high as their imagination will take them in the Scarf dance and so much more! 35 minutes. Ages 1-5. UPC 743383050131