According to what his father, Farman who is a powerful man of his times, always wants, Fereydoon is grown up as a gentle young boy. However, his relatives call him a ‘baby dandy’, so that his uncle does not consent to marry Shirin, his daughter, to Fereydoon. His uncle is waiting for Ismael to be released from the prison, then he would get his daughter married to him; although this is against Shirin’s wish. Under such a condition, there remains only one choice for Fereydoon, and that is to turn himself to a ‘ruffian’. By pretending to be a ruffian, Fereydoon successfully overcomes his sinister competitor and marries his beloved girl.