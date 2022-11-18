Baby Dolittle: Neighborhood Animal

Not Available

As babies continue to explore the world around them, they soon encounter many creatures, both large and small, that are extremely intriguing. Whether furry or feathered, winged or wiggly, bumpy or smooth, each holds a special fascination. Neighborhood Animals exposes little ones to animals most likely to be found close to home or in easily recognized environments. With a captivating combination of live-action footage, stimulating, colorful images and engaging puppet shows accompanied by beautiful classical music, this wonderful introduction to familiar animal life will provide you and your baby with countless opportunities to discover a world of engaging creatures together in and near your own backyard!