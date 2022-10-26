1956

Baby Doll

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 17th, 1956

Studio

Newtown Productions

Based on a play by Tennessee Williams, "Baby Doll" centers on Archie Lee Meighan (Karl Malden), a failing cotton gin owner who is married to Baby Doll (Carroll Baker), a 19-year old childlike beauty whose father arranged the marriage for financial reasons. As Archie awaits the arrival of Baby Doll's 20th birthday, the day that they are supposed to consummate their marriage, he faces interference from business rival Silva Vacarro (Eli Wallach), who plots to seduce Baby Doll away from Meighan.

Cast

Carroll BakerBaby Doll Meighan
Eli WallachSilva Vacarro
Mildred DunnockAunt Rose Comfort
Lonny ChapmanRock
Eades HogueTown Marshal
Karl MaldenArchie Lee Meighan

View Full Cast >

Images