Toddlers can learn about life on the farm without having to leave their living room in this educational video from the Baby Einstein series. Baby MacDonald: A Day on the Farm features real-life farm animals, tractors and other agricultural equipment, and crops in the field to teach youngsters the goings-on of a typical day on the farm, and give them early lessons in the production of food and how to treat the animals who play and work with us. Baby Einstein: Baby MacDonald also features a score of classical melodies arranged to appeal to children and fit in with the barnyard themes.