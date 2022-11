Not Available

Discover the joy of classical music together with your baby! Pique your little one’s curiosity with Mozart’s most popular works – including “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star” – delightfully re-orchestrated for little ears. Experience soothing music, baby-friendly real-life images and enchanting puppet shows that captivate your baby. Bring a symphony of sights and sounds into your home and share new discoveries every day with Baby Mozart.