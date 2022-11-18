Not Available

Baby Einstein: Baby Santa\'s Music Box

The Baby Einstein Company

Baby Santa's Music Box, the stimulation is similar, yet the learning is not quite so intentional--a relief for those of us a bit intimidated with the Russian, Japanese, and French introduced in the original film. No human words are spoken here. Rather, the sights and sounds of Christmas are presented in a visual feast of whimsical, happy scenes accompanied by seasonal music. From sledding and snowmen to glowing candles and shimmering ornaments, dozens of animated and live-action settings communicate the beauty and wonder of the holiday season. Penguin puppets unwrap presents, ring bells, and toss tinsel. Santa's sleigh in a gentle snowfall segues smoothly into a playful group of Christmas-clad youngsters dancing to Tchaikovsky's "Nutcracker."

Cast

