Baby Einstein - Baby Vivaldi

The "Baby Einstein" series features definitive pieces from major classical composers as performed by the Baby Einstein Music Box Orchestra. Representing the Baroque period is Baby Vivaldi, which presents delicate, delightful performances of such pieces as "Concerto in D Major, RV93, 1st Movement" and "The Four Seasons, Summer, RV269, 1st and 3rd Movements." The orchestra's flutes, harps, synths, percussion, and, of course, music boxes offer plenty of musical colors that complement the complex nature of Baroque music perfectly while giving it a distinctly innocent, childlike feel. A charming album, Baby Vivaldi offers many moods and sounds, as well as a creative way to introduce very young children to these timeless melodies.