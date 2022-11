Not Available

This video’s got it all — little kids, baby animals and lively sing-a-long tunes — a perfect mix for an exciting day at the zoo. Lots of giggles and fun are in store as children visit toddling tigers, fuzzy orangutans, furry gorillas and other little newborns. Baby Animals was filmed exclusively at the San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo’s Wild Animal Park. “There’s no place like it on earth!”