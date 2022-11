Not Available

Designed for preschoolers, this colorful program adds engaging visuals to Antonio Vivaldi's "The Four Seasons," a set of four violin concertos that embody the unique personalities of spring, summer, fall and winter. As Vivaldi's timeless composition plays in the background, little ones will see lively scenes involving birds, bees and flowers. Later, as the weather grows colder, pumpkin patches, snowmen and holiday decorations take center stage.