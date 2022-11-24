Not Available

Hailed a miracle worker, Las Vegas fertility doctor Dr. Quincy Fortier practiced for decades. Now, with the advent of commercial DNA testing, his secret is out... Dr. Fortier covertly inseminated his fertility patients with his own sperm, without their knowledge or consent. Over the course of his career, he saw thousands of couples who wanted a baby. Baby God follows those who have recently discovered that Dr. Fortier is their biological father as they grapple with the news, seek the truth about the doctor's motives, and reshape their own identities.