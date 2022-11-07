Not Available

Baby High is a one-hour special that profiles four students enrolled in TAPP (Teenage Parenting Program) at the Westport school (or Westport Alternative High School) in Kentucky. This is a High School specifically tailored for pregnant teenagers & teenage moms. School buses come equipped with baby seats, there's onsite daycare & health clinic, parenting classes are on the curriculum -- and the lockers are pink. With teen pregnancy rates on the rise, and the consequences often devastating, TAPP is designed to give these teens - who otherwise would most likely dropout - a chance to stay on course and graduate despite the fact they're becoming moms at such a young age.