James, a consummate womanizer, and Randall, a devoted husband, are unlikely best friends. But when Randall becomes a father for the first time and James for the 17th time, they both seek out an unconventional form of counseling to aid them in their relationships. Hilarious events ensue as Randall tries to gain the respect of his wife and James attempts to control his sexual addiction while fending off his baby mamas.