Dada, a mischievously sadistic six-year old, constantly bothers his neighbors with stealing and pranks. Dada's mother is at her wits end when her brother visiting from Lagos offers to take Dada to the big city to teach him some discipline. Once there, his uncle begs him to behave. And, of course, he doesn't: pretending to be a prophet, Dada scams a woman out of a television and demands that another take off her clothes in order to perform an exorcism. After being reprimanded by the police, Dada attempts to avoid work by stealing his uncle's money and giving it to some "businessmen" on the street. When he returns to collect his profit, he finds out that he has been tricked. He then decides to pursue riches by forming the "Baby Police Force of Nigeria" (which is actually comprised entirely of adults except for Dada), and earns money by taking money from "criminals" (who are actually just everyday people).