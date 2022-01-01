Baby's Day Out

Baby Bink couldn't ask for more; he has adoring (if somewhat sickly-sweet) parents, he lives in a huge mansion, and he's just about to appear in the social pages of the paper. Unfortunately, not everyone in the world is as nice as Baby Bink's parents; especially the three enterprising kidnapers who pretend to be photographers from the newspaper. Successfully kidnaping Baby Bink, they have a harder time keeping hold of the rascal, who not only keeps one step ahead of them, but seems to be more than a little bit smarter than the three bumbling criminals.
|Joe Mantegna
|Eddie
|Lara Flynn Boyle
|Laraine Cotwell
|Joe Pantoliano
|Norby
|Brian Haley
|Veeko
|Cynthia Nixon
|Gilbertine
|John Neville
|Mr. Andrews
