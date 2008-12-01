2008

Baby Shark

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 1st, 2008

Studio

Local Films

This treatise on teens behaving badly takes three separate approaches to its theme:. In the first: a hottie skater boy asks a bored, young heterosexual couple to sexually indulge him. In the second story, a boy/girl couple contends with a nerd who clings to the boy after class each day. In the final story, an attractive young guy puts the moves on his identical twin brother's girlfriend.

Cast

Adrien JolivetNathan
Emmanuel Delabre
Victor Carril
Pierre MoureLouis
Claire Michaud
Mike Guermyet

