1951

The stooges are facing eviction and decide to raise some money by becoming baby-sitters. Their first client is a women separated from her husband, who entrusts her son "Junior" to the boys' care. When The husband steals the baby, the stooges set out to find their missing charge and return him to his mother. The boys confront the husband and find Junior, and in the process the estranged couple is re-united.