Not Available

Children's songwriter Hap Palmer mixes kids and animals in this engaging animated installment of the award-winning Baby Songs series. Palmer's sprightly variations on the classics ("Old MacDonald's Farm," "Bingo" and "Itsy Bitsy Spider") and his rhythmic originals will get small children off the couch and on their feet. Nine music videos feature kids imitating elephants, eagles and kangaroos as well as traditional farm animals.