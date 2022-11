Not Available

Targeting kids from infancy through the 6-year-old age range, Hap Palmer leads this collection of ditties that promote learning through the act of singing. The songs cover various themes applicable to young children, including "Mommy Comes Back," which teaches little ones that mommy does in fact come back when she leaves them with the baby-sitter. Other songs include "Piggy Toes," "Today I Took My Diapers Off" and "Security."