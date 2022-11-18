Not Available

A playful introduction to words and sign language!As their communication skills continue to develop, little ones begin to recognize common words and may point to objects or pictures when these items are named. Baby Wordsworth playfully taps into your little one's natural curiosity and introduces 30 words from around the home -- both spoken and in sign language. This engaging program presents little ones with familiar objects in the kitchen, playroom, yard and more -- from the living room window to their favorite teddy bear.