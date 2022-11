Not Available

Gena is an average woman who is torn between her current boyfriend's desire to marry her and start a family, and the unexpected arrival of an old boyfriend wanting to pick up where they left off. To further complicate matters, she might be pregnant herself. In the mist of this unsettled personal life, Gena leaves her two men to attend a baby shower party for a girl friend and talks with the various female attendees all of whom are facing their own ticking biological clocks.